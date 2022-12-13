Governor Parson makes four appointments to various boards and commissions, fills three county office vacancies

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions and filled three county office vacancies.

William Davis Jr., of Springfield, was appointed to the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners.

Mr. Davis has served as Owner and Director of Paul Mitchell the School Missouri Columbia since 2014. He also owned Hairloom Salon in Forsyth for 37 years. Mr. Davis has been a certified cosmetologist in the state of Missouri for more than 40 years.

Brian Hodges, of Perry, will be appointed as Ralls County Western District Commissioner.

Mr. Hodges currently serves on the board of directors for the Perry Rural Fire Association. He has been a member of the Fire Association since 1991 and is also a member of the Ralls County Young Farmers. Mr. Hodges was also the owner and operator of Hodges Fertilizer in Perry for 43 years before retiring from the business in 2020. The appointment will be effective January 3, 2023.

David Hoffman, of Rolla, was appointed to the Seismic Safety Commission.

Mr. Hoffman is an Associate Research Engineer at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. He also served 19 years as a geologist for the State Geological Survey within the Department of Natural Resources. Mr. Hoffman earned a Master of Science in civil engineering and geology from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Bradley Alan Jackson, of Ozark, will be appointed as the Christian County Eastern District Commissioner.

Mr. Jackson is co-owner and Chief Operations Officer of Hometown Sports Print House and currently serves as Mayor of the City of Ozark. Mr. Jackson was the Co-Founder of the Historic River District Main Street Program and served as its inaugural President. Mr. Jackson has also served as a member of the Christian County Children’s Charities SERTOMA Club since its founding in 2012 and is a past member of the board of directors for the Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce. The appointment will be effective January 3, 2023.

Ray Riggs, of West Plains, will be appointed as Howell County Surveyor.

Mr. Riggs currently serves as the owner of Riggs Brothers Surveying LLC. Mr. Riggs is licensed as a professional land surveyor in Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Nebraska. He has been a licensed surveyor since 2003. In addition, is also active in the University of Missouri Extension Council and Missouri Society of Professional Surveyors. The appointment will be effective January 3, 2023.

James Watkins, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the Seismic Safety Commission.

Mr. Watkins currently serves as Region E Disaster Preparedness and Community Emergency Response Team Coordinator with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Region E Homeland Security Oversight Committee. Mr. Watkins holds a Master of Educational Administration and has completed certifications with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and State Emergency Management Agency for professional development in emergency management.

Tracy White, of Stark City, was appointed to the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Board of Trustees.

Ms. White currently serves as District Manager of the Newton, McDonald, and Barry County Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Ms. White Holds an Associate of Science in agricultural business from Crowder College.

