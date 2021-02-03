Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Governor Parson Announces Site Locations for Week Two of COVID-19 Mass Vaccinations (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced site locations for week two of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems.

“We are very pleased with how well the first week of mass vaccinations went, and we greatly appreciate the help of our Missouri National Guard and local partners in this effort,” Governor Parson said. “Although vaccine supply remains limited, we are happy to announce locations for the second week of mass vaccination events so that all eligible Missourians have an opportunity to explore additional avenues in receiving a vaccine.”

During a recent briefing at the State Capitol, Governor Parson announced that mass vaccination sites would be established in each of the nine Highway Patrol regions by the end of January. The first week of mass vaccination events took place last weekend with nearly 20,000 Missourians receiving an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose.

In total, there will be 27 separate mass vaccination events hosted by the state. The National Guard and DHSS vaccination teams will return to each site after 21 days to administer second dose vaccinations.

Mass vaccination site locations for week two can be found below. For event sign-up information, please visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events. Week three locations will be announced once confirmed.

Week Two Locations: February 4 – 6, 2021 Region A

County: Henry

Location: Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region B

County: Marion and Ralls

Location: Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region C

County: St. Francois

Address: Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region D

County: Greene

Location: Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region E

County: Pemiscot

Location: Century Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region F

County: Cole

Location: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region G

County: Douglas

Location: MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region H

Site 1

County: Livingston

Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Site 2

County: Harrison

Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region I

County: Phelps

Location: Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W 10th St., Rolla, MO 65401

Date: Thursday and Friday, February 4 – 5, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

In addition to these mass vaccination events, DHSS recently announced partnerships with selected hospitals in each region of the state to support high throughput vaccine distribution.

The state is committing approximately 53 percent of weekly vaccine allocations to the selected hospitals and 23 percent to the regional mass vaccination events. The remaining 24 percent will go to local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers, and other enrolled community providers.

Please note that high throughput hospitals and other private providers may host their own vaccination events, but these events are not operated by the Missouri National Guard or DHSS. Information regarding vaccination events outside of those listed above must come directly from the host providers.

To date, providers throughout the state have administered more than 533,660 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Missourians are encouraged to visit MOStopsCOVID.com to view the latest vaccine updates, find out when they are eligible for the vaccine, and locate available vaccinators in their area.

