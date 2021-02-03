Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Just east of Interstate 35 in Clinton County, near Lathrop, approximately 5,000 motorists drive through the intersection of Route 116 and U.S. Route 69 each day. Despite enhanced safety features, four fatal crashes have occurred there since 2011.

After multiple studies, a roundabout has been proposed in an effort to further improve the safety of the intersection. Roundabouts reduce the number of impact points, eliminate the impact points that result in t-bone crashes, and force traffic to slow down while merging at gentler angles. All these greatly reduce the possibility and severity of crashes.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, and for the safety of all attendees and our staff, the Missouri Department of Transportation has temporarily suspended all in-person public meetings. In lieu of meeting in person, MoDOT is hosting an online virtual public meeting, alongside two planned call-in sessions, to gather community feedback regarding the planned roundabout.

There will be no presentation, but rather we are providing the information online which would normally be presented at an in-person public meeting. This will also include a way to submit questions or leave comments.

We encourage you to use the link below to review the information, sign up for project-specific updates, and utilize the fillable Comments and Questions form or participate in a call-in session to provide feedback.

The online public meeting can be found at Clinton County US Route 69 and Route 116 Intersection Improvement Project | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org). Comments may be submitted through the end of the day Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

The call-in sessions will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 9-11 a.m. and from 4-6 p.m. Participants can call 816-387-2483 during those hours to reach the project manager overseeing the design. If the line is busy, please leave a message or call back later.

