Carroll County Memorial Hospital to open waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine

Carroll County Memorial Hospital is registered as a COVID-19 Vaccinator. CCMH is now accepting names for our COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist. To see if you qualify for vaccination at this time, please visit the state’s website, www.MOstopsCovid.com. After reviewing, if you still have questions, please direct them to [email protected].

To be placed on the CCMH waitlist, please complete the preregistration form located on our website at www.carrollcountyhospital.org or call our COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist line at 1-888-488-3577.

You are asked to submit your information ONLY once using the online form OR the waitlist line.

“We have a limited number of vaccines at this time,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “There are no guarantees you will receive the vaccine, even if you have completed this preregistration form. Vaccine availability continues to be a challenge, but we have a fantastic team of individuals that are constantly in contact with other hospitals securing vaccines for our community.”

CCMH is following state guidelines, and availability and criteria may change at any given time.

Currently, the state of Missouri is vaccinating the following phases and tiers.

Phase 1A includes:

Healthcare Workers

Long-Term Care Facility Staff and Residents

Home Health

Urgent Care

Vaccination Staff

Congregate Community

School Nurses

Dental Office Staff

Mental/Behavior Health Providers

EMS/EMT/Paramedics

Phase 1B-Tier 1includes:

Public Health Administrators and Staff

Law Enforcement

Fire Services

Corrections

Emergency Management

Public Works

Emergency Services

Morticians, Embalmers, etc.

Phase 1B-Tier 2

Anyone aged 65 and older

Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

For up-to-date CCMH public vaccine availability, please visit our website or call our information line at 660-329-6014.

