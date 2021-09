Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Monday, September 27, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 12 pardons according to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Stacy Brake Scott Nelson Jason Schwermer Matt Musselman Patrick Laughlin Timothy Smith Candy Sims Charles Testerment Stanley Johnson Randy Westerhouse Darren Huelsman Victoria Buford

Related