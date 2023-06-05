Governor Mike Parson grants 21 pardons in May, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

John Watkins Robert White Robert Painter Leslie Buchanan Larry Nave Richard James Robby Montgomery Mark Wilson Edward Carroll Cheryl Hunter Nathan Forst Ricky Lench Nicole Long-Gitchel James Woods Francis Justus Martin Hunt Bobbie Hughes-Donaldson Paul Hoover Clifford Icke Darrell Shaw Joe Dixon

Related