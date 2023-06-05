Governor Mike Parson grants 21 pardons in May, 2023

Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- John Watkins
- Robert White
- Robert Painter
- Leslie Buchanan
- Larry Nave
- Richard James
- Robby Montgomery
- Mark Wilson
- Edward Carroll
- Cheryl Hunter
- Nathan Forst
- Ricky Lench
- Nicole Long-Gitchel
- James Woods
- Francis Justus
- Martin Hunt
- Bobbie Hughes-Donaldson
- Paul Hoover
- Clifford Icke
- Darrell Shaw
- Joe Dixon