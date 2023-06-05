Governor Mike Parson grants 21 pardons in May, 2023

State News June 5, 2023 KTTN News
Pardon News Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. John Watkins
  2. Robert White
  3. Robert Painter
  4. Leslie Buchanan
  5. Larry Nave
  6. Richard James
  7. Robby Montgomery
  8. Mark Wilson
  9. Edward Carroll
  10. Cheryl Hunter
  11. Nathan Forst
  12. Ricky Lench
  13. Nicole Long-Gitchel
  14. James Woods
  15. Francis Justus
  16. Martin Hunt
  17. Bobbie Hughes-Donaldson
  18. Paul Hoover
  19. Clifford Icke
  20. Darrell Shaw
  21. Joe Dixon
Post Views: 48
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.