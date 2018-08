Governor Mike Parson has appointed a Gallatin man as the Daviess County Presiding Commissioner.

Jim Ruse was the winner in the August 7th Primary Election race in Daviess County. He retired as the Assistant Superintendent of the Chillicothe R-2 School District and previously served as the Superintendent of the Gallatin R-5 School District for 20 years.

Ruse holds Education Specialist, Master of Science, and Bachelor of Science degrees from Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville.

