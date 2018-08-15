Missouri Public Service Commission approves rate increase for KCP&L

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Kansas City Power and Light-Greater Missouri Operations Company to change the fuel adjustment charge on its electric customers’ monthly bills.

The change reflects the fuel and purchased power costs from December 2017 to May 2018 as well as KCP&L- GMO’s fuel adjustment charge true-up.

The Public Service Commission reports a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase by about $1.14 a month to $2.40 a month. The change will take effect on September 1st.

GMO provides electric service to about 320,500 customers in 31 counties, including Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Mercer counties in the Green Hills area.

