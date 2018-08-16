The annual Serve Trenton initiative will be held next month with the event starting at the C. F. Russell Stadium in Trenton the mornings of September 29th and 30th at 8 o’clock.

Kevin Harris explained the initiative’s purpose.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the initiative can register for one or both days via the Serve Trenton Facebook page, participating churches, Shelter Insurance of Trenton, the Trenton Fire Department, or Premier Eye Care of Trenton.

Kasey Bailey encouraged persons to sign up to volunteer and submit projects by September 7th.

More information on Serve Trenton initiative can be found on the initiative’s Facebook page or by email at [email protected].

Like this: Like Loading...