Solid waste collection event to be held for residents of Mercer and Putnam Counties

Residents of Mercer and Putnam counties can dispose of special waste items banned from landfills at a solid waste collection event later this month.

Items will be collected on Steward Street by the City Barn in Princeton the morning of August 25th from 9 o’clock to noon. Items to be accepted for a fee include clean tires free of debris, appliances, computer systems and computer-related items, printers, copy and fax machines, and televisions. Miscellaneous electronics collected free of charge include stereos and phones.

Household hazardous waste in its original container and not leaking will be accepted for free will donations. Other items to be accepted include paint, oil, transmission and brake fluid, aerosols, herbicides, pesticides, household and rechargeable batteries, cell phones, and intact car batteries and ink cartridges.

The City of Princeton, Mercer and Putnam counties, and the North Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B sponsor the solid waste collection event. Residents should note that only residential items will be accepted

Questions or comments should be directed to District Planner Ann Hamilton at 660-359-5636 extension 20.

Like this: Like Loading...