Governor and First Lady to host fifth annual Fall Festival and Trick or Treating at Missouri Governor’s Mansion

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The outdoor event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.

“We look forward to hosting our fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating event at the Governor’s Mansion,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “This is a fun way to kick off the fall season by celebrating with your family and friends at the People’s House.”

In addition to over a dozen vendors, activities will include a bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating, and more. Popular local band the Kay Brothers will perform bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.

Several vendors are slated to attend including Missouri Grown, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Missouri State Parks, Runge Nature Center, Missouri State Highway Patrol, The Magic House St. Louis, Scholastics, HALs Hoppers, and more.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.