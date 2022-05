Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education hired a business teacher in an executive session on May 18th. Morgan Axtell was hired for the position.

Bookkeeper Tori Wideman reports that, during the regular meeting, Principal Jill Sperry reported on the senior trip, the last day of school May 13th, and summer school attendance. Superintendent Roger Alley reported on the HVAC project as well as the replacement of flooring in the cafeteria.