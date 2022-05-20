Trenton City Council to consider ordinances and a contract at Monday meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving agreements and a contract. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom,

Ordinances would approve agreements with Olsson, Incorporated for a floodplain study for the airport runway improvement project and Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC for tree trimming services.

Multiple agreements would be approved with RS Electric Corporation. One would be for the replacement of the existing high service pump variable frequency drive. Others would be for services and materials for a new chlorine analyzer system for the wastewater plant, a new distributed supervisory control, and data acquisition system for controls of the existing wastewater facility, and upgrading the existing programmable logic controller and relay communications for the north and south power plant substations.

One ordinance would approve an agreement with Altorfer Power Systems for the replacement of the existing control panels for the SCADA PLC at the south substation.

Another ordinance would approve a contract with the Strategy Marketing and Tech Agency for the upgrade of 15 company computers.

The agenda for May 23rd’s Trenton City Council meeting also includes approval of a bid for reservoir pump station improvements and grandstand bleacher replacement.