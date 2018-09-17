Garth Brooks announces private concert for the National FFA Organization

Garth Brooks, the reigning Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, will take the stage in Indianapolis for a private show at this year’s 91st National FFA Convention & Expo. The premier youth leadership organization dedicated to preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture, the National FFA Organization boasts a membership of nearly 670,000 nationwide. The National FFA Convention & Expo remains one of the largest student conventions in the world, annually drawing more than 65,000 attendees.

“Love the FFA and its mission. I have always wanted to play this gig. This isn’t going to be a concert, this is going to be a party! I bet there is not going to be a kid there who is half as excited as I am to be there,” said Brooks.

The motto of the FFA, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve,” echoes that of Garth Brooks’ mission which is just one of many reasons this exclusive concert was so important for all involved to make it happen.

“The National FFA Convention & Expo is a celebration of our members, and what better way to celebrate by providing them the opportunity to hear a legend perform at our convention,” says Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization. “I’m excited to welcome Garth and his team to the National FFA Convention. I know our guests will be thrilled to experience Garth in concert!”

Garth will take the stage Oct. 24 at Lucas Oil Stadium for a once in a lifetime experience for the exclusive crowd attending this year’s national FFA convention and expo. The nation’s largest student convention brings millions of dollars in economic impact to Indianapolis, as well as thousands of hours of volunteer work.

To purchase a ticket for the concert, you must be a registered attendee at this year’s convention. Tickets will only be sold through the National FFA Organization’s private concert on Ticketmaster’s website.