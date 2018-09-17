Signals to go dark on Belt Highway: Police to direct traffic at Belt Highway and U.S. Route 36

Improvements to the signals at the intersection of U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) and U.S. Route 36 are currently going on which will bring the signals into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. In order to finish the ADA work, the power to the signals will be shut off Tuesday, Sept. 25 so contractor crews from Amino Brothers Co., Inc. can install new video detections systems and upgrade the signal cabinet at the interchange.

MoDOT has partnered with the City of St. Joseph Police Department to direct traffic through the interchange while the power is off. The power to the signals is scheduled to be cut off at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and could remain off until 3 p.m. that afternoon. Motorist should expect delays and may wish to use an alternate route during that time. As with all projects, schedules are subject to change and are highly weather dependent.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and follow the directions of all signs and officers directing traffic at the interchange. Please, for your own safety and that of the workers present in the work zones, put away all distractions, including phones, slow down, and buckle up.