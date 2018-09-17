Donna and Chuck Herdrich honored during Princeton Alumni reunion

Sunday in Princeton, Donna (Place) Herdrich from the PHS class of 1970 and her husband Chuck Herdrich, class of 1968 were honored during the Princeton Alumni Association’s annual all-school reunion and meeting.

The Herdrichs were recognized for their work in business and community service. Both have been involved in the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for many years; and have been instrumental in organizing and planning countless community events such as Calamity Jane Days, the July 4th celebrations, Saturday Night Live events on the bandstand. The Herdrich’s also were recognized for their efforts to maintain and improve the Cow Palace where dances and melodramas performances are held.

The Herdrichs operate “The Famous” on the north side of the Princeton square and Donna also operates the Mercer County License Bureau office out of the store.