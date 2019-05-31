Galt man crashes after striking washout in road, totals pickup

The Highway Patrol reports a Galt man sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck struck a washout 10 miles northwest of Milan Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported 61-year-old Randall Huffman to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The pickup traveled east on London Road before it hit the washout and was totaled.

The Patrol reports Huffman wore a safety device. Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance as well as Medicine Creek First Responders.