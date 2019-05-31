Pre-trial conference held for Gallatin man charged with attempted sodomy, kidnapping and assault

A pre-trial conference was held in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Thursday for a Gallatin man charged with the felonies of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, second-degree kidnapping, and third-degree assault.

Online court information shows the matter for Salvador Hernandez was continued to July 30th through August 2nd for a four-day jury trial. A pre-trial conference was reset for July 17, 2019, at 1:30 pm.

A motion was sustained without objection to consolidate this case with another involving a felony charge of first-degree rape or attempted rape.

In a third case, Hernandez has been charged with the misdemeanors of patronizing prostitution—18 years and older and fourth-degree assault.