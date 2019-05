Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports Highway 65 is open north of Chillicothe.

A levee broke west of U. S. 65, and flooding approached the road in the area of LIV 210, however, Cox notes the water is dropping in that area.

Grundy County Emergency Management reports Highway 6 is open in all directions from Trenton, except for road work in Sullivan County. Emergency Management notes there is an abnormal amount of traffic on Highway 6 due to road closings to the south.