A Gallatin man who pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court in April has been sentenced.

Online court information shows Johnny Leonard Rainey was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on felony attempted trafficking in stolen identities. The sentence is to run concurrently with all other sentences. Civil judgment was entered against Rainey for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund of $46.00.

Rainey previously pleaded guilty to felony charges of stealing $750 or more and possession of a controlled substance as well as to the misdemeanors of identity theft or attempted identity theft—first offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

His wife, Amanda Marie Rainey of Gallatin, also previously pleaded guilty to the felonies of attempted trafficking in stolen identities and stealing – $750 or more, as well as the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A probable cause statement accuses Amanda Rainey of obtaining access to others’ bank accounts and withdrawing currency using stolen credit devices.

A second probable cause statement says the stolen property was seized from the Raineys residence, totaling more than $1,000, and a large amount of mail and personal documents was found from numerous persons in Daviess County.