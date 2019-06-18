Firefighters respond to house fire on Jones Avenue

Smoke and fire damage was reported in a house fire late Monday morning at Brimson.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, among others, responded to the scene at 517 Jones Avenue, the residence of Lawrence and Erma Newton.

A report from assistant rural chief Brandon Gibler said visible smoke was coming from the house upon arrival of firefighters in the 11 o’clock hour Monday morning. Electricity was disconnected and propane was shut off.

Firefighters deployed a one and three quarter attack line and performed an interior attack. Fire was found near the center of the house, in the dining room. The fire was extinguished and a ventilation fan was used to remove smoke and heat from the house.

There was moderate smoke damage to the inside and minimal fire damage was limited to the dining room area. The cause of the fire remains undetermined and firefighters were at the scene for one hour.

Assisting the rural fire department were representatives of Trenton Fire Department, Grundy County EMS, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, and KCP&L.