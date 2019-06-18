9-year-old life-flighted to Des Moines after crashing 4-wheeler

Two youth from Milan were injured in a four-wheeler accident Monday afternoon four miles to the east of Osgood, near Route W.

The highway patrol listed the driver as 9-year-old Daniel Jacobs who received moderate injuries and was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger, six-year-old Ally Jacobs, received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The four-wheeler traveled through a field when it overturned, ejecting both occupants. Neither youth were using safety equipment when riding the four-wheeler.