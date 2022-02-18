Gallatin Board of Education approves calendar for 2022-2023; board accepts superintendent’s resignation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on February 16th voted to offer the superintendent position to the current Gallatin Middle School principal. Doctor Justin Collins was offered the position with a three-year contract, beginning July 1st.

The board accepted the resignation of current Superintendent Doctor Bryan Copple in December. His resignation will become effective June 30th.

The board voted February 16th to offer Brent Burke the high school principal position and Nicole Thogmartin the elementary principal position for 2022-2023. They are currently serving in those positions.

Aubrey Feiden was hired for first grade for the next school year. Nikki Berry was approved as a long-term substitute for the fourth grade until the end of this school year.

Resignations were accepted from Third Grade Teacher Cru Taff, effective February 16th, and First Grade Teacher Lacey Boone at the end of this school year.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the 2022-2023 school calendar. The first and last days of school were not released in the information provided to KTTN.

