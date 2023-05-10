Gallatin Board of Aldermen accept waste removal and chip and seal bids

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted waste removal bids and chip and seal bids May 9th.

Rapid Removal’s bid was accepted for waste removal. It was for $22 per household for 2023-2024, $22.33 per household for 2024-2025, and $22.66 per household for 2025-2026. Rapid Removal’s bid was the only one submitted for waste removal.

A bid from Vance Brothers was accepted for chip and seal. It included $24,444 for South Olive and $25,242 for South Prospect from Highway 13 to Mill Street. The total cost was $49,686. The Vance Brothers bid was the only bid submitted for chip and seal.

City Administrator Lance Rains discussed the open position for the water plant operator. The board would like Rains to move forward with posting the position.

It was reported water department staff members have been cleaning the pool, replacing water lines, and power washing. They also continue to do maintenance, meter reading, and researching leaks on lines.

FTC adjusted some items at the aerator for the wastewater department. FTC also gave the city a bid for an additional air line to use at the other aerator. Staff members are learning a new way to put risers at the manholes, so the city can raise them for the street project.

Staff members also pulled out a root ball from the sewer line by one property. The ball was 15 feet and weighed at least 300 pounds.

It was reported there was a microburst the night of April 29th, and it snapped a pole on Ogden Street at the ground. Scobee replaced the pole. There was a damaged switch on the pole, and that is the line that feeds the school. The school was hosting a prom lock-in, and it needed power.

Electric department staff members have also worked on outages caused by high winds. They also worked on locates and helped at the pool.

Street department staff members fixed a one-way sign in an alley, worked on the pool, and patched some potholes. A load of cold patch has been ordered for additional potholes.

Rains discussed a grant opportunity for a charging and fueling infrastructure grant program. The grant would be about $300,000 to install charging stations. They would consist of two fast chargers and two regular chargers. The city’s match would be 20%, and the grant application is due by May 30th.

Rains reported he put a cemetery donation advertisement into the newspaper. He also posted it on the city’s website.

Sheriff Larry Adams provided an incident report list. It included three harassment calls. It also included three investigations of possession of a controlled substance, which resulted in two arrests.

Adams reported the sheriff’s office assisted Gallatin High School with traffic control at prom and with the after-prom lock-in registration.

He said cadets in the police academy will graduate in June and will start working immediately.

