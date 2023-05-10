Spickard Board of Aldermen approve 2023-2024 budget

Local News May 10, 2023 KTTN News
Spickard, Missouri
The Spickard Board of Aldermen approved the 2023-2024 budget on May 8th. It was decided to review the budget quarterly.

A new desktop computer was purchased for $220.41. A check was written for $223.79, but the price had dropped when the computer was ordered. City Clerk Becca King has reimbursed the city $3.38.

King reported that now that there was a new computer, the city needed a new printer/fax/copy machine. She said the computer would not identify the current printer, and it is plugged in directly.

The board voted to purchase a new printer and to purchase QuickBooks online.

