New NCMC student center named for Dr. Neil and Suzanne Nuttall, Alexander Student Center to be renamed

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved names for the new student center and Savannah Campus at a special meeting on May 10th. NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver recommended the names per NCMC Board Policy regarding guidelines for naming opportunities.

The new student center will officially be dubbed the “Dr. Neil and Suzanne Nuttall Student Center.” The recommendation for the naming was in regard to a gift of $1 million by a donor with the requirement of naming the construction of the new student center.

Phase 1 renovation and construction of the NCMC Savannah Campus will officially be the Dan Hegeman Center for Career and Technical Education. The recommendation for that naming was in regard to $7 million of state capital budget funding, increases in core funding, and the approval of $1.5 million of deferred maintenance funding during Hegeman’s time as appropriations chair of the Missouri Senate during the last two years of his final term.

The trustees also voted to rename the current Alexander Student Center as Alexander Hall. That recommendation involved naming the new student center and the possibility that the Alexander Student Center could serve another purpose in the future.

The NCMC Board of Trustees approved the names before an event to kick off the public portion of the NCMC Foundation’s Transforming Lives, Empowering People major gifts campaign.

