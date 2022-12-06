Front Range Task Force prevents millions of deadly doses of fentanyl from reaching the streets

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the DEA Rocky Mountain Division, in coordination with the Rocky Mountain HIDTA Front Range Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Denver Division, and the Longmont Police Department Special Investigations Unit seized almost 45 pounds of a fentanyl and cocaine mixture and arrested one person with direct ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office requested Alberto Reyes-Carrillo be held on $1 million bond. The judge set his bond at $500,000.

“The Sinaloa Cartel is one of two primary cartels responsible for flooding the United States with dangerous and deadly fentanyl,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Rocky Mountain Division Brian Besser. “This case is another example of how we continue to attack these networks at every level to save lives throughout the Rocky Mountain Division and beyond. This operation was a success thanks to a truly collaborative effort on the part of our local, state, and federal partners.”

“Fentanyl-related deaths rose over 70% in Colorado during 2021 and it isn’t slowing down. This poison that transnational criminal organizations increasingly smuggle into the United States is responsible for over 100,000 deaths nationwide while putting millions of dollars in the pockets of drug cartels,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge, HSI Denver. “I commend the special agents and intelligence professionals of HSI and our partners who were responsible for intercepting this dangerous shipment. Many lives were saved, and families remain intact because of their commitment to public safety.”

“Fentanyl deaths have taken a terrible toll on families throughout Colorado and continue to surge. The Longmont Police is thankful to the DEA, HSI, Front Range Task Force, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, and the RMHIDTA for their partnership and work in our community,” said Longmont Police Chief Jeffrey Satur. “45 pounds of powdered fentanyl is an incredible seizure, which will likely save countless lives throughout Longmont and Colorado as a whole.”

“The poison of fentanyl continues to flow into communities across Colorado, at the expense of too many lives. As a result of the outstanding teamwork in this investigation, a major shipment of powder fentanyl was intercepted,” said Boulder Country District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “The District Attorney’s Office wants to recognize and thank the DEA, HSI, the Front Range Task Force, Longmont Police Department, and the RMHIDTA for their coordinated efforts to protect our community and prevent more tragic deaths from fentanyl. Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute fentanyl dealers.”

RMHIDTA Executive Director Keith Weis stated that “This outstanding multi-agency effort by our public safety professionals has disrupted the distribution of a significant amount of dangerous illicit fentanyl intended for Colorado communities” Weis went on to say that “seizures of illicit fentanyl by Colorado task forces in 2022 are at record levels and impressive multi-jurisdictional operations such as this continue to be a necessary component in the strategy to reduce overdose fatalities”

Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. It is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just 2.2 milligrams of fentanyl, enough powder to fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially lethal dose.

Fentanyl is found in both powder and pill form and has been found mixed with other substances, like cocaine, such as in this instance. Substances mixed with fentanyl may not be advertised as such and can result in people unknowingly ingesting fentanyl.

Reyes-Carillo remains in custody at this time.

Related