Free workshop and birding hike to be offered at Wallace State Park near Cameron

A free workshop and birding hike will be offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 14, at Wallace State Park near Cameron.

Participants can learn birding tips and skills on how to enjoy the wide variety of songbirds, raptors, and waterfowl in the state’s outdoors. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will lead the hike and discuss bird species commonly spotted in winter, what natural habitats attract birds, and how to identify birds.

Participants will meet at the main park entrance and then begin the birding hike. They are asked to dress for the weather and bring their binoculars, snacks, and drinks. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. Participants may leave at any time during the hike.

This birding hike is open to participants ages 14 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit this link.

