Public invited to a recreational planning meeting on March 5 at Little Otter Creek Reservoir

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Visitors can provide input on outdoor recreation they would like to see offered at the Little Otter Creek Reservoir at a recreational planning event to be held at the Polo Community Center on March 5, 2022, from 2 to 5 pm.

The event will include exhibits, interactive displays and games, models, and activities. Missouri Department of Conservation staff will have displays about establishing native prairie plants around the lake and controlling invasive species that come up while new plantings are established. Staff will also offer a wildlife fur display.

MDC will provide fish and wildlife management assistance for the 700-acre Little Otter Creek Reservoir project, which will include a 344-acre lake.

The reservoir will provide a water supply, flood control, and recreation east of Hamilton. A groundbreaking ceremony was held last year, and work is expected to be complete in the next few years.

MDC is assisting project partners that include the Caldwell County Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Service, National Park Service, Caldwell County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

More information on the Little Otter Creek Reservoir recreational planning event on March 5th can be obtained by contacting Ashley Newson with the National Park Service at 402-206-4392.

Related