The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a barn fire at 89 Northwest 10th Avenue on February 20th.

Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports nothing was in the barn owned by Don Brittain at the time. No one was injured, and no other buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Roberts says there was nothing suspicious.

Grundy County Rural firefighters were at the scene for approximately two hours.

