Free health screenings, screenings to lower Medicare costs, and health education will be provided in Chillicothe next week.

A free Healthy Living Senior Fair will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe on June 26th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Lunch will be available on the grounds with the Missouri State Health Insurance Assistance Program sponsoring the event.

Like this: Like Loading...