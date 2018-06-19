This year’s Mercer County Fair will start with a Green Hills Circuit Horse Show July 15 with other activities at the fair to be held July 18th through 21st.

Activities for July 18th include rabbit and poultry shows, kids water games sponsored by the health department, 4-H conference and open class exhibit judging, fair royalty, and a pet show.

Activities for July 19th include a hog show as well as a baby and talent show.

July 20th‘s activities include goat and sheep shows, a super farmer contest, and free live music entertainment by Country Style Band.

Activities on July 21st include a community breakfast, beef show, ice cream social by the 4-H, a livestock auction, and a tractor pull.

Smithfield will sponsor a carnival on the nights of July 19th through 21st.

Like this: Like Loading...