Wright Memorial Hospital retains Level 3 Stroke Center status

Wright Memorial Hospital has been recertified as a Level 3 Stroke Center.

Marketing and Public Relations Director Jordan Ferguson reports patients at the hospital are treated according to time critical diagnosis protocols. He says if is needed, the patients will be transferred to a higher-level stroke center for definitive care. Missouri’s time-critical diagnosis system helps first responders identify which hospitals are equipped to treat time critical stroke patients.

Ferguson reports Wright Memorial was designated as a Level 3 Stroke Center when designations were first released in 2014. That designation lasted for four years, and this year’s designation will last another four years.

