American Legion Post of Trenton to hold open house at new location

The American Legion Post of Trenton will hold an open house in its new location at 511 East 17th Street Thursday.

Commander Larry Starrett says the open house will start with the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:45. Those attending can tour the post and talk to the members present.

Starrett notes the post will serve pork loin sandwiches and drinks for free during the open house.

Several changes had to be made to the building since it was a Casey’s convenience store. Those changes included the addition of a handicap bathroom, an office, and a storage room.

