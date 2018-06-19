With rain deficit nearing 10-inches, soil moisture supplies not faring well with farmers

The recent lack of rainfall has increased the percentages that are short on topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies in Grundy County.

A Monday report from the Farm Service Agency office in Trenton shows topsoil moisture is 50% short and 15% very short. Both figures are greater than last week. Thirty-five percent of the topsoil moisture is rated adequate.

In the subsoil, the local statistics show it to be 40% short and 10% very short. Both figures have increased from last week. The balance is rated 50% adequate on the subsoil moisture supply.

As of Tuesday morning, Trenton’s year to date precipitation deficit has edged to 9.96 inches behind what would be normal yet the current forecast offers several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms this week.

Among crops, the Grundy County report shows 65% of the corn is rated in good condition, 5% excellent, and 30% fair. Soybeans are listed as 65% good, 10% excellent, and 25% fair.

Pasture conditions have worsened with the lack of rain with this weeks’ report indicating equal figures of 40% poor and fair on pastures.

