Buddy Hannaford to conduct Fourth Army Band

A retired bandmaster from Trenton will be a guest conductor for the Fourth Army Band originally out of San Antonio, Texas when it holds its reunion in Branson.

Buddy Hannaford will be a guest conductor for the Reunion Concert in the Jones Auditorium on the campus of the College of the Ozarks the night of June 26th at 7 o’clock. Fourth Army Band Reunions organizer Howard Bell was director of bands in the Marshall Public Schools when he started Hannaford on french horn. Bell will perform while his former student conducts the concert band.

The Fourth Army Band at Fort Sam Houston of San Antonio, in the period from 1950 to 1970 during the Korean and Vietnamese Conflicts, was an elite organization that included marching, concert, and jazz bands as well as a string orchestra.

The 58 musicians which made up the band during that time traveled throughout Texas and to New Orleans. The band recorded a weekly radio show “Concert in Khaki”, which was broadcast over radio stations in five southwest states. It also performed annually at the Texas Bandmasters Association New Music Reading Session.

The first Fourth Army Band reunion was held in Kansas City about 30-years later.

Like this: Like Loading...