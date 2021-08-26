Fourth judge announced for Missouri Days Marching Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The latest judge to be announced for the 2021 Missouri Days Marching Festival is a midwest resident with experience in many states as a director, educator, facilitator, musician, and experienced festival judge.

Kehan Knapp is a member of the Central States Judges Association and a judge for numerous competitions, including Winter Guard International, Drums Corps International, Drum Corps Midwest, North Star Judges Guild, All-American Judges of Minnesota, and Northland Adjudication Affiliates. Mr. Knapp has over 35 years of design and instruction experience with both indoor and outdoor performance ensembles. He was the Assistant Director at Wheaton North Illinois High School and program coordinator for Park Center and Blaine, Minnesota High Schools He currently serves as the Visual Designer for Algona Iowa High School, is the program coordinator for Lake Mills, Iowa High School, and the caption head for Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Mr. Knapp is a graduate of the University of Iowa and is a facilitator for The Kirkhill Group – a business consulting company. He resides in Spring Valley, Minnesota, with his wife and he enjoys playing in the horn section for the Orange Polo Funky Big Band.

