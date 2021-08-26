Three injured in crash west of Hamilton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday evening in Caldwell County, four miles west of Hamilton.

A Pleasant Hill couple received moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A Hamilton resident, 83-year-old Wayne Vincent, received moderate injuries but declined treatment at the scene.

The Vincent car was northbound on Route B, crossing Highway 36 when it pulled into the path of the eastbound pickup from Pleasant Hill. After the collision, the pickup hit a MoDOT sign as it went through the median; the car crossed both westbound lanes before coming to a stop off the north side of Highway 36.

The car was demolished, and the pickup received extensive damage. Seventy-six-year-old Jerry Thompson and seventy-seven-year-old Helen Thompson were using seat belts.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

