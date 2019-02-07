Four injured on ice covered I-35 south of Eagleville

The Highway Patrol reports several individuals sustained moderate injuries when a pickup truck lost control on ice and overturned five miles south of Eagleville Wednesday afternoon.

Forty-five-year-old Sara Canelas and 13-year-old Isaac Verduzco, both of Colby, Kansas were transported by North Harrison Ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. Forty-one-year-old Jose Verduzco-Hernandez of Colby, Kansas and 45-year-old Juan Ferrufino of Providence, Rhode Island were transported by NTA Ambulance to Harrison Community Hospital. Driver 23-year-old Maria Lopez-Rivera of Colby, Kansas was not reported as injured.

The pickup traveled on southbound Interstate 35 when the driver lost control on ice, traveled off the west side of the road and rolled once.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and was totaled. All occupants in the pickup wore seatbelts.