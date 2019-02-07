Shopko store in Trenton to close May 12, 2019

More area Shopko stores are scheduled to close between now and mid-May.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based retailer’s website provides a list of the Shopko locations to close, which now includes Trenton, Gallatin, and Mount Ayr, Iowa. The list previously reported only Albany and Carrollton store closings.

The estimated last day of operation for the Trenton Shopko is May 12th, Gallatin and Mount Ayr is May 5th, Albany is March 2nd, and Carrollton is April 7th.

Shopko and its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in January.