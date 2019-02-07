Three from Hamilton hurt in crash on icy Highway 36

Three residents of Hamilton, including an infant, received injuries Wednesday night when a car slid off an icy highway 36 in Buchanan County one mile east of Easton.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for the driver, 29-year-old Timothy Stone, and an infant boy Karter Stone. Another passenger, 23-year-old Kasey Elliott, received moderate injuries. All of the injured were transported by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph

The car had been westbound when it began to slide on ice covered highway 36, went off the north side of the road, traveled backward down an embankment where it struck a tree and came to a stop on its wheels.

Extensive damage was noted to the car in the 9 pm Wednesday night accident and all occupants were using safety devices.