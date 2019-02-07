Maysville woman transported to hospital after crashing on Highway 33

The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville woman sustained when a pickup truck ran off the road seven miles south of Maysville Wednesday afternoon.

An ambulance transported 56-year-old Julie Burke to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Burke drove north on Highway 33, south of Route RA when she reportedly lost control of the pickup, causing the truck to run off the east side of the road and strike a ditch.

The vehicle received moderate damage, however, Burke was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.