Four injured in crash on Highway 63 in Randolph County

Four people were injured, two of them seriously Wednesday afternoon, in an accident on Highway 63 at Jacksonville in Randolph County.

The highway patrol listed the serious injuries for the driver of the car, 26-year-old Colton Hammes of Novinger, and one of his passengers, 24-year-old Andrew Morgan of Kirksville. Both went to the University Hospital in Columbia.

Those injured in a pickup were the driver 47-year-old Herbert Bartels and 21-year-old James Bartels—both of Macon. The patrol listed their injuries as minor to moderate. They went to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The pickup was eastbound on Route J, crossing Highway 63, and allegedly failed to yield to the northbound car. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the lettered route with the pickup overturning. The vehicles were demolished.

