COVID-19 cases increase by 6 in Grundy County, DOC reports 20 new cases at Western, two new cases at Chillicothe Correctional Center

Six new COVID-19 cases have been added for Grundy County, but the number of active cases decreased by two.

The health department reports 340 total cases, with 26 being active. Two hundred fifty-three cases have been confirmed, and 87 are probable. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

COVID-19 cases among offenders at the Western Missouri Correctional Center of Cameron have increased by 20 since Tuesday, October 27th.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports there are 107 cases, with 71 active and 36 recovered. Cases among staff also increased by four to 79. Thirty-two of those cases are active, and 47 have recovered.

Two hundred sixty COVID-19 cases are reported among offenders at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, which is up by two.

Seven cases are active, and 253 have recovered. Staff cases also increased by one to 47. Eight of those cases are active, and 39 have recovered.

