Chillicothe City Council addresses light agenda including accepting bid to demolish structure on Jefferson Street

The Chillicothe City Council accepted a bid to demolish a structure and approved a purchase of a salt spreader Monday, October 26th.

Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell reports Perkins will demolish the structure at 823 Jefferson Street for $7,500. He says the city had taken over ownership of the property, and the structure needed to come down and be cleaned.

The salt spreader for the street department will cost $8,138. It will replace a salt spreader that is no longer serviceable.

The council approved going out for bid on a laydown machine for the street department.

An ordinance was approved to authorize Chillicothe Municipal Utilities to enter into a Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association Health Care Plan. A proposed Life Scan physical program was also approved.

An insurance change was approved for the bowling alley. Great Life manages the bowling alley, and the original contract required a general liability excess policy of $10 million. The management company wanted to reduce the requirement to $5 million.

The council went into an executive session to discuss real estate and employees and/or personnel.

