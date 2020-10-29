Main Street Chillicothe to host “BooFest” on October 31, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Main Street Chillicothe will hold the 21st Annual BooFest on October 31st. The drive-through event will be in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe that afternoon from 3 to 5 o’clock.

Main Street Chillicothe asks that vehicles enter the parking lot from Bryan. There will be four lanes in the parking lot where 1,000 pre-filled bags of candy will be given to children 16 years old and younger. Children must be present in vehicles. No one will be allowed to exit a vehicle.

Vehicles will exit on the far end of the parking lot back on Bryan or be directed to exit on to Edgewood Drive and Springhill. Local law enforcement will help direct vehicles for October 31st’s BooFest.

