Four arrested over the weekend, including two brothers

Authorities report four individuals were arrested on various charges, two of them brothers, over the weekend in Grundy County.

Twenty-two-year-old Justin Lee Kleihauer of Trenton faces four felony counts and two misdemeanor counts. His bonds total $43,000 cash with an appearance September 25th in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court.

Justin Kleihauer is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree from an incident on Saturday, as well as driving while his license was suspended or revoked as of May 29th. The other counts stem from September 15th: possession of a defaced firearm as well as possession of ten grams or less of a controlled substance listed as marijuana.

Court information indicates he has had previous convictions in 2013, ‘15 and ‘16 of driving while suspended and no valid license in Trenton municipal court, the Grundy County circuit court, and Independence municipal court.

Kleihauer, who was arrested Saturday, is accused of possessing an Ithica double barrel 12 gauge shotgun as well as a Marlin 22 caliber bolt action long rifle. He’s accused of acting in a manner to create a substantial risk to a person under the age of 17, as well as being accused of defacing the Marlin rifle by allegedly tampering with the serial number to make the number no longer exist.

His brother, 21-year-old Brandon Kleihauer of Galt, was arrested Sunday on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault – a misdemeanor – stemming from an August 31st incident. Bond was set at $3,000 cash with an appearance September 25th in the Associate Division of the circuit court. Brandon Kleihauer is accused of causing physical contact with a family or household manner knowing that such conduct would be considered offensive.

Fifty-three-year-old William Pouder of Trenton is charged with unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits – a felony. Bond was set at $7,500 cash with the defendant to appear in the Associate Division of circuit court September 25th. Pouder was arrested Saturday following the law enforcement investigation.

Court information indicates that from August of 2015 to November of 2016, Pouder is accused of receiving food stamps valued at over $500 by completing, signing, and submitting an application for benefits while allegedly withholding information about a previous conviction for drugs.

Also to appear in the Associate Division September 25th is 37-year-old Kandi Lea Johnson of Trenton. She was arrested Sunday and has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – listed as methamphetamines. Bond was set at $15,000 cash.