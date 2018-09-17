Solid waste collection event to be held in Meadville

Meadville will be the location Saturday, September 22nd for its citizens and others from Linn County to dispose of specific solid waste items that are banned from landfills.

The residential collection effort on Saturday is from 9 to 12 noon at the Meadville Fire Department, 310 Macon Street in Meadville.

The event is co-sponsored by the city of Meadville, Linn County officials, and the North Missouri solid waste management district with an office in Trenton.

To be accepted Saturday for a fee are tires from standard passenger cars, those that are over-sized, and tractor tires. The fees are $2.00, $6,00 and $20.00 each. The tires must be clean and free of debris. Also accepted for a five dollar fee are appliances. Various electronics and computer systems are accepted for a five dollar fee. Disposal of televisions has a ten dollar fee; however, console TV’s over 27-inches have a collection fee of $20.00.

Accepted on Saturday morning at no charge will be scrap metals; household hazardous waste in original containers, paint, oil, transmission fluid, aerosols, herbicides, pesticides and other miscellaneous, plus household and rechargeable batteries, cell phones, intact car batteries and ink cartridges.

Fees are charged where applicable supplementing grant funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Persons with questions may contact the solid waste district office in Trenton: call 660 359 5636 extension 20.