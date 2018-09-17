Trenton Administrative Committee, Utility Committee to meet Tuesday night

Two committee meetings are Tuesday night, September 18th, at the Trenton City Hall.

The Administrative Committee meets at 6 o’clock to discuss disposing of an old fire department, ladder truck which was replaced this year with a new ladder truck. The utility committee meets at 7 o’clock to discuss the Trenton Municipal Utility electric rates. Mayor Nick McHargue, at last weeks’ city council meeting, requested a ten percent reduction in electric rates. The matter was then reviewed to the utility committee for a possible recommendation.

Another item for the utility committee is to review a change order from the Burns and McDonnell engineering firm regarding the headworks project at the Trenton sewer plant.

Members of the city council serve on the two committees and both meetings are open to the public tomorrow night at the Trenton City Hall.