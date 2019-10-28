Four arrested, one extradited to Grundy County in report from authorities

Four arrests are in today’s report from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Two arrests are for alleged failure to appear in circuit court at Trenton.

Nineteen-year-old Desmond Alexander Calton of Excelsior Springs has been charged in Grundy County with third-degree assault on October 13th for using a closed fist to allegedly strike the face of another person, causing physical injury. Bond is $5,000 pending his appearance on November 12th in the Associate Division of circuit court. Calton was arrested on Saturday in Trenton.

Nineteen-year-old Kyley Culbertson of Trenton was arrested Sunday on charges of hindering prosecution with a felony case. Court documents accuse her of deceiving a police officer by verbally denying she had knowledge that Desmond Calton was at her residence. Bond is $5,000 pending the November 12th appearance in the circuit court.

Clinton Missouri resident, 31-year-old Devin Allen Robinson, was arrested at Norton, Kansas and has been returned to Grundy County to appear in Division One of circuit court on November 14th. He’s accused in the capias warrant of failing to appear in court at Trenton July 12th of last year. Bond is $15,000 in cash. Robinsons’ original charge in Grundy County was for tampering with a motor vehicle. Probation has been suspended.

Trenton resident Patrick McPherson, who’s 39, was arrested by Kansas City Police on a failure to appear in court warrant for an original charge of non support. Bond is $5,000 in cash. McPherson’s next court appearance in Grundy county is November 14th.

